Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. CSG Systems International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of CSG Systems International worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Trading Down 1.7 %

CSGS stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $52.43. 125,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,174. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.