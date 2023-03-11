Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 14,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

