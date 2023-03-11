Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 107.0% in February

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the February 13th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AITX remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,985,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238,988. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
