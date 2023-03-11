Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 107.0% in February

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the February 13th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AITX remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,985,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238,988. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

