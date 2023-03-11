Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,750 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

