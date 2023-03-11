Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arkema Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.93. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. Arkema has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARKAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

