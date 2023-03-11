Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.49

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.49 and traded as low as C$40.72. Aritzia shares last traded at C$40.73, with a volume of 232,589 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.45.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. Aritzia had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of C$624.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1636269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.68, for a total value of C$476,829.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

