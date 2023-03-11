Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 740.8% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 13,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,737. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £653,914.80 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Read More

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.