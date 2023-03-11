Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 740.8% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 13,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,737. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £653,914.80 and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

