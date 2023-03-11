Ardor Price Reaches $0.0782 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.12 million and $2.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.