Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.05. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 432,518 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen bought 150,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 534,245 shares of company stock valued at $375,334 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

