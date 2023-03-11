Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aqua Metals

In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at $110,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at $150,830.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.