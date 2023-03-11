Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 50,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

