APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded APA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut APA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

APA stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

