ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.25.
ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
ANSYS Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $296.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ANSYS
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
