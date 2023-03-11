Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $430.72

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.72 ($5.18) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.73). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 320 ($3.85), with a volume of 17,368 shares traded.

Anpario Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 428.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £75.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,358.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Anpario alerts:

Insider Transactions at Anpario

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.17), for a total value of £34,700 ($41,726.79). Insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.