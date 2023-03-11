Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $37.00

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

LiveRamp stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $21,513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 87.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 431,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $7,533,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

