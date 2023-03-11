Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $13.25

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accolade by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accolade by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Accolade by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $839.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.