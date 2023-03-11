Ampleforth Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $50.39 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00429496 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.00 or 0.29031109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Ampleforth Token Trading

