American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMT. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.31.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.96.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

