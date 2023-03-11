American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.32

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and traded as low as $39.00. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 8,842 shares changing hands.

American Business Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.