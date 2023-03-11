AMERCO (UHALB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
AMERCO Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ UHALB opened at $54.79 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50.
AMERCO Company Profile
