Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 358 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06.
Ambarella stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
