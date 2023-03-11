Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 358 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Stories

