Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.01 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $39.01 million and $40,065.66 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003519 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00432968 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,022.17 or 0.29271328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

