Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,304,000 after purchasing an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

