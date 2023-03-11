ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.51. 55,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 85,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

