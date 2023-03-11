Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,598.50 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,550 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Alphatec

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.