Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,598.50 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,550 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
