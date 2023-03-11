Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 704,521 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.61% of PTC worth $443,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PTC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PTC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,760 shares of company stock valued at $26,642,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

