Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 190,569 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,399,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,569 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $268,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.