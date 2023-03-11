Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,773,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $501,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $4,510,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 92.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

