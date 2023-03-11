Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Norfolk Southern worth $298,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $210.45 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.