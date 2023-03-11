Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.27% of Tyler Technologies worth $473,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $309.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.73 and a 200-day moving average of $333.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $453.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

