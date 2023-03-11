Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 93,956 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $328,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 171,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after buying an additional 50,823 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 53,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

