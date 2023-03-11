Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,263,252 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.32% of Hexcel worth $318,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Further Reading

