Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.84.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220 in the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allbirds by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

