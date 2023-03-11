Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ALLK opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 184.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $25,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

