Algert Global LLC Purchases 39,111 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of YETI worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 734.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About YETI

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.