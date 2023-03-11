Algert Global LLC Purchases 2,189 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 250,142 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

