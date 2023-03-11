Algert Global LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 415,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $380,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $380,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $283,369.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,845,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,716,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,138 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -234.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79.

PRVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.