Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

