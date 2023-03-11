Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,310 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,269 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

H stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.