Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $865,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

