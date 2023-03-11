Algert Global LLC Increases Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 166,165 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLCA. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $12.05 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $917.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

