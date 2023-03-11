Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

