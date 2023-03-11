Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,224 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arconic worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Arconic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $3,874,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,745,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ARNC opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.24.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.