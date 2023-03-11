Algert Global LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 209.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of MORN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.16 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.01 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Separately, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
