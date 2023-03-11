Algert Global LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.26% of Avid Technology worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avid Technology by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.67 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

