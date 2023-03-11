Algert Global LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160,443 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.16% of RPC worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 1,180,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 794,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 744,744 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Trading Down 1.5 %

RES opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

