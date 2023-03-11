Algert Global LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

