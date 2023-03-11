Algert Global LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.