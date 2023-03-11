Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

