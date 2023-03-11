Algert Global LLC Buys 10,468 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Arch Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.19 EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arch Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.
Arch Resources Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
